Lee Health offering booster shots and reports 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health has appointments available for its vaccine clinic for booster shots and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the booster dose, patients may choose between any of the three approved vaccines regardless of which vaccine they have already received.

Go to www.leehealth.org to schedule an appointment.

As of this morning, 31 COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals.

Yesterday, 7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 5 COVID-19 discharges.

75% of ventilators and 13% of ICU rooms are available for use.

They have 1 COVID-19 patient on a ventilator and 5 in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,209 patients have lost their lives inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including 0 yesterday.

