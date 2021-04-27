Lee Health needs blood donations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors.

As home to the region’s only trauma center, it is vital that the health system’s blood supply remains at healthy levels in order to quickly care for patients needing an urgent transfusion. Blood and blood products are not only used in the trauma center, but also to treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and a variety of other conditions.

Lee Health’s blood centers are the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire health system. About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood centers rely on life-saving donations from the community to maintain inventory levels.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in May.

May 1 - AM Vets Post #81 11am-3pm - 1910 N. Tamiami Trl., N. Fort Myers

May 2 - First Christian Church of Cape Coral 9am-1pm - 2620 Country Club Blvd., Cape Coral

St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church 8am-1pm - 5632 Sunrise Dr., Fort Myers

May 3 - Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 1pm-4pm - 2400 First St, Ste. 300, Fort Myers

May 4 - Marine Concepts 9am-12pm - 2443 SW Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral

May 7 - SPADA Salon & Spa 2pm-5pm - 13161 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers

Trauma Awareness Drive 8am-4:30pm, Gulf Coast Hospital, 13681 Doctor’s Way, Fort Myers

May 9 - City Gate Ministries 9am-1pm - 1735 Jackson St., Fort Myers

Grace United Methodist Church 8:30am-12:30pm - 13 SE 21ST PL, Cape Coral

May 10 - Santa Barbara Professional Building 8am-12pm - 224 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral

Fifth Third Bank (Del Prado Location) 1pm-4pm - 2724 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral

May 12 - Miromar Outlets 11am-4pm - 10801 Corkscrew Rd., Estero

Trauma Awareness Drive 8am-4:30pm - Lee Memorial Hospital, 2776 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

May 13 - Florida Heart Associates 10am-3pm - 1550 Barkley Circle, Fort Myers

The City of Cape Coral Police Dept. 8am-2pm - 1100 Cultural Park Blvd. S., Cape Coral

May 14 - Florida Gulf Coast University 10am-4pm - 10501 FGCU Blvd., South, Fort Myers

May 15 - Bell Tower Shops 10am-4pm - 13499 US 41. S.E., Fort Myers

May 16 - Anchor Christian Church 8:30am-12:30pm - 11651 E. Terry ST., Bonita Springs

May 17 - Dorcey Law Firm 9am-3pm - 10181 6 Mile Pkwy., Fort Myers

Preferred Travel 9am-4pm - 3960 Via Del Rey, Bonita Springs

May 18 - Royal Shell Realty 9am-2pm - 1105 Cape Coral Pkwy E., Cape Coral

LYNX Services 12pm-5pm - 6351 Bayshore Rd., Suite 18, N. Fort Myers

May 20 - Lehigh Fire Department 8am-2pm - 11 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

May 21 - The Promenade at Bonita Bay 10am-3pm - 26811 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs

May 23 - Saint John XXIII Catholic Church 8am-1pm - 13060 Palomino Ln., Fort Myers

May 24 - Love Boat Ice Cream 1pm-5pm - 16475 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers

Nova Southeastern University 9am-2pm - 3650 Colonial Ct., Fort Myers

Park Royal Hospital 8am-12pm - 9241 Park Royal Dr., Fort Myers

May 25 - Retina Consultants 11am-3pm - 6901 International Center Blvd., Fort Myers

The Outpatient Center at The Sanctuary 8am-11am - 8960 Colonial Center Dr., Fort Myers

The Babcock Ranch Healthy Life Center 12pm-4pm - 42880 Crescent Loop #100, Punta Gorda

May 26 - Club Square 8am-11am - 4646 S.E. 10th Pl., Cape Coral

Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association 12pm-4pm - 918 S. E. 46th Ln, Cape Coral

Victory Layne Chevrolet 1pm-4pm - 3980 Fowler Street, Fort Myers

May 27 - Estero Recreation Center 1pm-4pm - 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Iona College/ S. Pointe Fire Department Station #74 8am-11am - 6061 S. Pointe Blvd., Fort Myers

Wayne Wiles Flooring 9am-12pm - 16240 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers

May 28 - Iona Lakes 2pm-5pm - 15000 Iona Lakes Dr., Fort Myers

All blood donated at Lee Health stays within the health system to care for patients in Southwest Florida. If unable to attend one of the upcoming blood drives, donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.