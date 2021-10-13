Lee Health lifts its COVID-19 visitation restrictions

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is lifting its COVID-19 visitation restrictions.

The restrictions were put in place for the safety of visitors, patients, and staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health leaders say as conditions have improved, they were are able to safely remove these restrictions.

Visiting with COVID-positive patients remains limited to compassionate care situations. Masks and social distancing are required in all Lee Health facilities, and we will continue to screen visitors for symptoms of COVID when they enter their facilities.

Here is the full visitation policy.

