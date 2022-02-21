Lee Health is now allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is now allowing visitors for patients who are positive with COVID-19.
Officials say for the safety of visitors, patients, and staff, and to make this change possible, masks must be worn at all times when in a Lee Health facility. Visitation of COVID patients is limited to the patient’s room and they may only have one visitor at a time.
Here is today’s report:
· 112 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.
· Of these patients, 4 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
· Hospital census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.
· Census in the intensive care unit was at 84% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 782 patients, which is typical for this time of year.
Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.