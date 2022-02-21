Lee Health is now allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is now allowing visitors for patients who are positive with COVID-19.

Officials say for the safety of visitors, patients, and staff, and to make this change possible, masks must be worn at all times when in a Lee Health facility. Visitation of COVID patients is limited to the patient’s room and they may only have one visitor at a time.

Here is today’s report:

· 112 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.

· Of these patients, 4 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 84% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 782 patients, which is typical for this time of year.