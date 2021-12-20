Watch
Lee Health is in need of blood donations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health issued a call for donations as blood supplies are critically low in the area.

Officials say the blood centers are in urgent need of donors.

Lee Health’s blood centers are the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire health system. About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood centers rely on life-saving donations from the community to maintain inventory levels.

If you are looking to donate you can use The Lee Health Blood Mobile.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

