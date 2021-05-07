Lee Health in desperate need of blood donors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Health blood center is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels.

The drop in donations has been seen around the nation, but SWFL is experiencing problems of its own.

Jeremy Puckett, a supervisor at Lee Health blood center tells Fox 4 the decrease is due to the region's seasonal visitors heading home.

Puckett says snowbirds are a major contributor to the number of donations they receive.

Now, he is hoping that SWFL locals will start to step up.

In order to come face to face with more donors, Puckett tells Fox 4 they have hit the road.

“We have two recruiters that are out getting us blood drives every day, that’s probably the biggest draw for us. Trying to get out in the community and find places that are willing to donate, get that bloodmobile there so you don’t have to take the time to come to one of our centers. We will come to you,” he said.

Although, not all donors come from out of town.

Ken Volker, has been donating at Lee Health for almost 10 years.

Volker donates blood platelets, also called thrombocytes, which are tiny fragments of cells that are essential for normal blood clotting.

He says his reason for donating, hits close to home.

"My wife has needed blood a number of times, my son has needed blood so it’s kind of in the family if you want to say that. So I’m trying to do what I can to replace what we have used and help others,” said Volker.

If you would like to donate or connect with Lee Health, Click here.