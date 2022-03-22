Lee Health hosts annual charity fashion show

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The community in Lee County helped cancer patients have a better shot at quality care Tuesday.

Lee health hosted its annual fashion show and luncheon called "Colors of the Sea."

The event was at the Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club Resort in Fort Myers.

There were raffles, a silent auction, and a fashion show featuring local designers and shops. All of the models who walked in the show were cancer survivors.

The Vice President of Lee Health Oncology said all of the proceeds from the event directly help people in Southwest Florida.

"All of the proceeds go back to Lee Health to their cancer patients," said Debi Wilson. "And you know what it means— light bills, cancer treatments, monograms, scans, hope.”

The event was originally scheduled for January but had to be rescheduled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Chief Development Marketing and Communications Officer Christopher Simoneau said it felt good to finally have the event.

"The omicron surge forced us to delay into March," said Christopher Simoneau. "We wanted to get it in while it was still season. We have 225 people here today who are passionate about supporting our regional cancer center. We generate resources for people who are going through this difficult time in their life."

If you’re interested in volunteering to help the Lee Health Oncology Department click here.