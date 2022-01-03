Lee Health COVID hospitalizations pass September 2021 numbers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health officials say they are presently caring for more than 150 COVID patients for the first time since Sept. 30, 2021.

On Monday morning, Lee Health reported 154 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospital system. Of these patients, 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Lee Health also reported being at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Sunday, Lee Health emergency departments saw a total of 1,088 patients. Before the current Omicron surge, their ER's were averaging about 900 patients per day.

Lee Health reminds residents that Lee Telehealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org [leetelehealth.org].

"The Omicron surge has caused a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, and Lee Health has currently exhausted its supply of MAB treatment," officials said in a statement. "With the current scarcity of treatments, it is even more important to know how to care for yourself at home if you are infected by the coronavirus. You should stay in one room as much as possible and not share a bathroom with anyone else in your home. It is also important to get rest and stay hydrated, over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen (Tylenol) can also help you feel better."

