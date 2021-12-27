Lee Health closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is closing its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The reason for the closing is due to the abundant supply at hundreds of locations across Southwest Florida and Lee Health is integrating its vaccine efforts into normal daily operations.

Lee Health offers vaccines for ages 5-17 in Lee Physician Group pediatric offices and mobile clinics in the community.

The clinic administered nearly 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

