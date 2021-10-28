Lee Health announces plans for new hospital campus in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Health Board of Directors approved plans to move forward in planning a new hospital campus. Tentatively known as “Lee Health Colonial Campus,” the property will sit on 52 acres of land along Challenger Blvd. between Colonial Blvd. and Winkler Ave.

The Board of Directors approved proceeding with issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural services, construction management, and commissioning authorities as a first step in developing the hospital campus.

Board members anticipate the campus will include an acute care hospital with 216 beds, 16 operating rooms, an emergency department with 30 emergency room bays, and a 16-bed observation unit. An observation unit allows a patient to stay in the hospital while their care team determines whether they need to be admitted or discharged. The campus will also house a complement of ancillary and social services and will include a Medical Office Building. Lee Health’s data center will move to the new campus.

“Lee Health is planning a medical destination aimed at innovating health care in Southwest Florida. Our area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and this new hospital campus will ensure that everyone has the access to the quality health care they deserve,” “Lee Health is committed to growing with our community and staying current with trends in the delivery of health care to provide the best possible care for our patients. We look forward to working with community leaders as this project moves forward to ensure we are meeting all of the needs of our patients and our community.” Dr. Larry Antonucci, President & CEO for Lee Health

As Lee Health is developing this new location and evaluating its services and the needs of the community, Lee Memorial Hospital will continue to offer clinical services, including an emergency department, inpatient beds, and surgical services for the Fort Myers community.

“The City of Fort Myers is excited to welcome a new, state-of-the-art, health care destination within our city limits. Lee Health has served our city for more than 100 years, and this project exemplifies their commitment to our community by expanding access to high-quality health care,” said Kevin Anderson, mayor of the City of Fort Myers.

The permitting process for the new, state-of-the-art campus is expected to take about two years. After that portion of the project is complete, the build timeline is estimated to take an additional three years.

The anticipated opening date of the campus is 2027.