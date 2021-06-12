Lee County’s four community pools to close Tuesday, June 22, for training

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The four community pools operated by Lee County Parks & Recreation will be closed Tuesday, June 22, for lifeguard training and will re-open at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 23.
All full-time and summer lifeguard staff will be conducting annual training, testing skills and practicing drills.
Signs have been posted at the sites to inform pool patrons of the closing. The pools are:
· Lehigh Community Pool
1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres
· North Fort Myers Community Pool
5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers
· Pine Island Community Pool
5675 Sesame Drive, Pine Island
· San Carlos Community Pool
8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers
For more information on Lee County Parks and Recreation, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275 or visit leeparksandrecreation on Instagram.