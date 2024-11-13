YUM??: Red Robin restaurant rammed by driver in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, FOX 4 was working to find out what caused a driver to crash into a Red Robin Restaurant in Lee County.

It happened at the Gulf Coast Town Center on Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway just after 2 o'clock.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies did not have any additional information. In a social media post, firefighters with the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said the driver was in her 40's suffered "moderate injuries," and she was hospitalized. No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

There was no word on what ultimately caused the crash.