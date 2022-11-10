Watch Now
Yard waste collection resumes next week in Lee County

Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 10, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Solid Waste will collect containerized yard waste collection in all county-served areas beginning Monday, November 14.

Residents are asked to use containers, paper lawn and leaf bags, or clear plastic bags to set vegetative material including palm fronds curbside on their regular collection day.

Black plastic bags and bundled yard waste will not be collected with curbside yard waste at this time. Those items will be collected at a later date by the county’s storm-debris contractor using specialized equipment.

People are asked to keep their containerized yard waste separate from any hurricane debris piles.

