FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-75 close to mile marker 149 in Lee County close to the Charlotte County line.

While troopers tried to get the vehicle to stop, the driver lost control while going the wrong way and the vehicle overturned into the median.

The driver is now in custody.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, this incident stems from an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm investigation that they’re currently working on.