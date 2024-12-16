WRONG ADDRESS: Deputies accuse 3 Arcadia men of fraud at Lee County D-SNAP event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — During the weekend, a large Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (D-SNAP) event was held at the Lee Civic Center - attracting hundred of people, including three alleged suspects accused of filing a fraudulent application.

That information is according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified by employees of suspected falsified information in an effort to secure disaster relief funds.

The three individuals are accused of using an address linked to a car dealership located on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

CCSO

According to LCSO's investigation, the suspects live in Arcadia and used the address in an attempt to secure fundings.

Oscar Castellanos Cruz, Elmer Leiva Quintanilla and Jose Vasquez Lopez were arrested for Public Aid Fraud and taken to the Lee County Jail.

"It's a shame people will travel across county lines to commit a crime that impacts Hurricanes Helene and Milton victims. Not in Lee County," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a Facebook post on Monday. "The Economic Crimes Unit worked alongside DCF to quickly stop their fraudulent plan and apprehend the three men."

