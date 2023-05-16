Wright Construction Group set to build first section of Three Oaks Parkway extension

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to award a contract to Wright Construction Group to build the first section of the Three Oaks Parkway extension.

The project includes the construction of a four-lane arterial roadway extension from the north end of Three Oaks Parkway.

The project will include a new bridge crossing over the Fiddlesticks Canal, two on-road bike lanes, concrete sidewalks, street lighting, utility relocations, and related improvements.

Construction on this $26.8 million project is estimated to begin in June.

The second phase of the project will extend the road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from east of Pinto Lane to the I-75 interchange.

The project is a Tier One priority for the Board of County Commissioners as the county prepares for the future and population growth.

For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation projects, visit www.leegov.com/dot [leegov.com].