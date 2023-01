LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department and the Cape Coral Fire Department located a dog treading water for several hours, near the 1000 block of Dolphin Drive.

With the work of the CCPD AND CCFD, the officers brought the dog to the surface and took the animal to Lee County Domestic Animal Services. The dog is currently being treated and cared for and is hoping to make a full recovery.