Workforce training and certification program to aid Lee County residents affected by COVID-19

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some Lee County residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as a new program vouches to help those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lee County Economic Development along with community partners will now offer Workforce Training and Certification programs and a Small Business Technical Assistance Program.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was made possible by the Lee Board of County Commissioners.

Communities that were immensely overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic can now receive micro and rapid credentialing through The Workforce Training & Certification Program.

Florida Southwestern State College, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Hodges University will be providing $3 million in tuition assistance, through ARPA for in-demand programs such as real estate/ construction, health care, and technology.

Local partners will be receiving $475,000 from The Small Business Technical Assistance Program. Those small businesses will be offering things like business mentoring, organizational development, and capital access planning among other things.

Some of those partners for the assistance program are, SCORE, Goodwill SWFL – MicroEnterprise Institutes, and SW Florida Impact Partners.

For a full list of those participating and services offered, as well as contact information for community partners, visit www.leegov.com/ARPA [leegov.com].

