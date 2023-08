ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue Crews responded to a a vehicle fire on I-75 Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 126.

According to Estero Fire, the work truck caught fire when an object in the bed of the truck ignited, causing flames to spread to the front of the vehicle.

As of 4:50 p.m., firefighters are working to get all lanes of the interstate back open in the area. For now, motorists are advised to use caution.