Women plead not guilty to robbery charges

Erica Rayner and Tamara Thomas are accused of 7-Eleven robberies committed in July
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 10:50:10-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The two women accused of robbing three Fort Myers-area 7-Eleven convenience stores pleaded guilty to their charges Wednesday.

Erica Rayner and Tamara Thomas were arrested earlier this week after a traffic stop on the vehicle investigators believed was used in the crimes.

A search warrant uncovered not only the gun believed used, but also large amounts of scratch-off lottery tickets officials said were stolen in the July 27 robberies.

Two 7-Eleven stores were hit that morning; one on Palm Beach Blvd., the other on Convenience Way.

Officials believe the pair is responsible for a third robbery on Tamiami Trl. on July 8.

Both women have waived an arraignment hearing originally set for Aug. 29.

