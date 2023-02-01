Women making history in sports

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of celebrating National Women and Girls in Sports Day, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are celebrating their female staff members.

The organizations say that women continue to grow and change the game of baseball every single day. They are also making history by announcing their first two on-field female staff members.

Asja Morello and Sarha Szuba will become the first two female staff members on the field in the 31 years of the franchise's history.