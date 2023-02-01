Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Women making history in sports

Mighty Mussels logo.png
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
Mighty Mussels logo.png
326082424_616753343547544_3879511677742607415_n.jpeg
326108460_1840298553035804_2284858123710285847_n.jpeg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 16:33:17-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of celebrating National Women and Girls in Sports Day, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are celebrating their female staff members.

The organizations say that women continue to grow and change the game of baseball every single day. They are also making history by announcing their first two on-field female staff members.

Asja Morello and Sarha Szuba will become the first two female staff members on the field in the 31 years of the franchise's history.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM