Women Build kick off event

FT.MYERS, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build 2022 kick off party will begin March 3 at 6-8 PM.

Women Build hopes to raise $390,000 this year to build two homes for two single moms.

Over the past few years, it is said that more than half of Habitat home buyers have been female led households. These two homes are just two out of 60 other homes Habitat is said to complete for this fiscal year.

Over the last 12. years, A total of 25 female-led homes have been built by Women Build.

Tickets for the kick off party will be $25 a person and the event will feature complimentary valet, beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

The location of the event is at the Mizner Estate in Downtown Fort Myers.