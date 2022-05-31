Woman whose dog was found tied up, starved pleads not guilty

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who is accused of animal cruelty after her dog was found in deplorable conditions entered a plea of not guilty in court Tuesday.

According to the report, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the caller who tipped them off of the dog's abuse saved the pet's life.

The dog was found tied up and eating rocks because it was starved to death.

“The dog ate rocks and was starving to death literally and it ate rocks. Blanca was so infested with fleas that she was bleeding from several areas of her body. She's underweight, was panting heavily with such a tight tether, no shade, and couldn't even reach what's being called a water bowl which was infested by fleas."

Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Marceno said that the dog’s name was Blanca and after deputies found her, they untied her gave her water, and took her into animal services. Blanca’s temperature was reportedly at 103 degrees and needed a blood transfusion.

The 37-year-old owner Carmela Velazco faced an animal cruelty charge and entered a not guilty plea in court and her new court date has been scheduled for July 6th at 1:30 PM.