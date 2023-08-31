Woman tries to steal 3 homes worth over 3 million dollars

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a woman for attempting to steal three homes worth over three million dollars.

FMPD was called by a concerned neighbor who reported an unfamiliar female in the home next door and walking on the property.

The woman was identified as Suenahmie Meoshie Bradford.

FMPD says officers spoke with Bradford who claims that the home was abandoned and was now her property.

Bradford showed forged Quit Claim Deeds to Officers in an attempt to legitimize her claim.

According to FMPD, the investigation proves that Bradford had not only attempted to file a false deed for the property at the Lee Clerk of the Court Office but also attempted to file Quit Claim Deeds for two other homes in Fort Myers.

FMPD says this was done in an attempt to steal the property rights from the homeowners.

The Lee County Clerk of Courts Office told FMPD that Bradford herself attempted to file the deeds and even made threats to file a complaint against staff if they did not comply with her request.

FMPD says all of this was being done without the knowledge of the homeowners.

The Lee County Property Appraiser’s website estimates the values of the three homes that Bradford tried to steal to be worth over three million dollars.

Bradford has been arrested for 10 felony violations.