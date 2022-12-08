Woman tries to avoid arrest by climbing through restroom ceiling tile inside Fort Myers hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers arrested Alexxus Cruz on several felony charges.

Investigators say she committed an aggravated assault with a firearm within the City of Fort Myers.

They say she fled in a vehicle when they attempted to interview her.

Officers say they had to chase her as she drove using a combination of low and in some instances high erratic speeds.

Cruz was captured after a brief foot pursuit after she lost control of her vehicle near Colonial and Veronica Shoemaker.

Police recovered a loaded magazine on the ground near her along with evidence supporting the victim's claims on scene.

Officers say while at a local hospital receiving medical clearance, Cruz, while fully aware of being under arrest, was permitted to use the restroom with escort. She attempted to flee by climbing through the ceiling tile of the hospital restroom before being stopped by police.