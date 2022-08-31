Woman spots three-legged gator outside golf course

Alligators are a common sight here in Southwest Florida — but most can be found with all their limbs intact.

Not so for one caught on camera recently in Fort Myers.

Amanda Demuth says she came across a three-legged gator during one of our rainy nights while she was near an area golf course.

As she approached with her cell phone camera, the gator gets spooked and turns away.

While no one was hurt in this incident, experts warn alligators are incredibly dangerous and advise you to not get too close.

