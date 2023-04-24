Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for dealing deadly drugs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a woman has been charged with homicide for dealing with deadly drugs.

Jessica Wright pled guilty to homicide, distributing fentanyl causing death, sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

On August 22, 2019, LCSO deputies responded to a suspected overdose in Fort Myers.

After an investigation, LCSO learned Wright delivered a small amount of fentanyl to the victim who overdosed on the controlled substance.

On the same day, Wright sold drugs to an undercover detective with the LCSO narcotics unit.

The transaction took place less than 1,000 feet from Schindler Hall Park and Tice Elementary School.

Wright was arrested and indicted in October 2020 for first-degree murder for distributing drugs that led to a death.

Wright has now been sentenced to 30 years in prison.