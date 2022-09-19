Woman sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A Lehigh Acres woman has been found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in April of 2018, the woman identified as Katarina Mary Drakes shot a man outside his apartment complex in Fort Myers.

In the report, the woman had been waiting in her SUV for the victim to come home. When the victim entered the gate, Drakes got out of her car and shot the victim twice.

The victim did survive.

Drakes left the scene and was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office days later in her home.