Woman rescued from culvert pipe

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders from Iona McGregor Fire, South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Lee County Public Safety, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a person trapped inside a culvert pipe, near a lake on Monday.

When they arrived the firefighters found a woman in a drainage pipe.

One firefighter immediately entered the pipe to make contact with the woman and set up a rope system to extract her from the confined space.

She was then taken to the hospital to receive care.