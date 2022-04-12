Watch
Woman rescued by LCSO after horse-riding accident

Kevin Smith
Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:47:04-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit was asked to help look for a 33-year-old woman who was reportedly thrown off her horse while trail riding.

Although the woman reportedly suffered head trauma she was able to call 911. While on the phone the woman was not able to tell deputies where she was. A young child who was riding with the woman was able to give deputies some information to start the search.

According to LCSO, Chopper 1 found the woman within 2 minutes of being on the scene. EMS was sent to her location.

LCSO says that they are thankful she will be okay.

