Woman recovering after fire rips through her home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers firefighters worked to save several pets from a house fire on Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Sunset Road around 2:30 a.m.

This is just south of Lee Memorial Hospital off Cleveland Avenue.

The fire chief says it was an electrical fire that started in the attic and the woman who lives in the home was taken to the hospital.

The chief says she's expected to be okay but is being treated for smoke inhalation because of her numerous trips back into the burning home to try and save her animals.

While several of the animals died from the smoke, firefighters were able to save a number of ferrets, a dog, and a cat.