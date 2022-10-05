Watch Now
Woman recalls riding out Hurricane Ian in a pickup truck

Sandra Wood discusses how she originally thought to ride Ian out at home and her harrowing moments waiting in a pickup truck for the storm to end. Then she discusses with Fox 4's Chris Shaw about how the mobile home community is helping one another cope.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 05, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who lives in a mobile home off John Morris Rd. in Iona recalls riding Hurricane Ian out in a pickup truck.

She says she grabbed both of the dogs, and then her son, husband, and she got in the truck to attempt to get out.

But the water was rising, and they were forced to find a place to park in Iona and road out the storm.

She says she still can't believe that three adults and two dogs didn't get washed away.

When she made it home she says it looked like a bomb went off.

