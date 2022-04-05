Woman in hospital gown goes on alleged crime spree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say a woman clad in a hospital gown caused a certain degree of havoc early Tuesday morning.

24-year-old Darryell Washington is charged with vehicular theft, hit-and-run, and battery against a first responder.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Llewellyn Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after several people reported a woman in a hospital gown screaming and entering different porches.

Investigators say Washington stole a sport utility vehicle and crashed it into several vehicles as well as a wall, before ditching it later on the 3000 block of Hanson St.

K9 units tracked Washington's whereabouts. Later still, a 911 caller reported a break-in at a home on the 3700 block of Highland Ave.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Washington at the home. She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where officers say she had been at the start of the morning's events, for treatment.

Further investigation revealed Washington allegedly battered EMS staff.

Bond was not yet set as of Tuesday afternoon.