FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a driveway early Tuesday morning.

Officers say it happened on Raleigh Street around 2:00 a.m.

When they responded to the call, they found a woman who had been shot and she was taken to the hospital.

Investigators put up crime scene tape and evidence markers in the driveway.

No word on the woman's condition at this time.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and it is under investigation.