Woman found guilty for shooting man in Fort Myers apartment complex

April 2018
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 12, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman was found guilty of attempted murder after a shooting incident at Bernwood Trace apartments in April 2018.

Investigators say Katrina Drakes shot John Scroggins near the front gate of an apartment complex located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Winkler Avenue.

They say she was waiting in her SUV for Scroggins to arrive home.

When he made it through the gates in his car, she stepped out of her vehicle and shot him in the chest.

He survived the shooting.

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the crime.

Several days after the shooting, deputies arrested Drakes at her home in Lehigh Acres.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 19.

