Woman dies weeks after Fort Myers hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman has died, more than two weeks after a hit-and-run on Fowler Street.

Police and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers hope a brief glimpse of the vehicle believed responsible can help lead to a suspect.

The incident happened around 10:45 the night of October 22. Fort Myers police say the suspect vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima Midnight Edition.

Investigators confirmed the woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Security camera footage shared by police is a brief, three-second clip of the vehicle driving fast down a street.

Tips sought in fatal hit-and-run

Anyone with information they may believe could assist in the investigation is asked to call traffic homicide investigators at 239-321-8240.

You may also contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.