Woman charged with possession of fentanyl during customary traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral police officer arrested Vanessa Rovira for possession of fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While conducting a traffic stop on June 11, an officer spotted a white, powdery substance in a glass pipe sitting in the center console of Rovira’s car.

After searching the vehicle, the officer found small bags of what seemed to be cocaine, fentanyl and mannitol (a cutting agent for fentanyl). The substances tested positive for each of these, but were sent to FDLE for conclusive testing. There were also scales and a glass pipe in Rovira’s purse and car.

In addition, Rovira had an active warrant out for failure to appear for a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.