Woman charged after two dogs found dead in cages at Pine Manor home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with several animal abuse charges after two dogs were found dead in cages in her yard.

According to a police report, deputies were called to the home of Jamesha Rollins on March 18, 2025 in Pine Manor. When a deputy went to the back, they said they found the dead dogs.

A witness told deputies that the current tenants had been gone for at least a month or two, but did see someone check on the dogs three days before – the last time they were alive.

LCSO

The report said both dogs were Pitbulls and they were between 1 to 5-years-old, locked inside the metal crates. The deputy said they had no food or water.

Investigators said on March 18, it was nearly 89 degrees outside, though the heat index showed hotter temperatures.

Much of the report is redacted when it comes to what the suspect, Rollins, said about what happened.

LCSO arrested Rollins on Oct. 31 and charged her with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal.