Woman allegedly attacks school bus driver then demands children to get off bus

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Cape Coral parent arrested for allegedly breaking into a school bus and physically fighting the driver.

Lee County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the location of Hancock Bridge Parkway Northeast 8th in Cape Coral in regards to a parent allegedly fighting a school bus driver on March 11.

According to the police reports, the fight broke out after a child entered the wrong bus and reportedly was not let off.

The bus driver informed deputies that when the bus was stopped at the light, a woman forced the bus door open and demanded that the bus driver give her the kids.

The woman identified as Angel Harrell, 19, reportedly grabbed the bus driver's wrist and said, “I’m stronger than you.” and before the kids got out she said, “If you don’t give me the kids, I’ll punch you.”, at that moment, the bus driver called for help on a radio device that Harrell reportedly ripped out of his hands.

After Harrell said she would punch the bus driver again, the children then began getting off the bus out of fear according to the report.

Harell took hold of the bus driver's wrists and reportedly caused more pain.

According to the report, Harrell said she wanted to press charges and deputies listened to her side of the story that matched the bus drivers.

Harrell said that she forced the bus doors open by pulling on the sides of the door. When she entered the bus she said she demanded the bus driver let the kids off the bus then she said she heard kids crying and grabbed the driver’s wrists and told the kids who wanted to leave the bus to leave. Harrell said she would’ve punched the bus driver but decided not to.

Harrell was placed under arrest for burglary of a conveyance and battery; she was transported to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.