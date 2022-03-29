Woman arrested after speeding through secured gates at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Hyundai Sonata was reportedly speeding through a secured gate at Southwest Florida International Airport and allegedly crossed an active runway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Alejandra Campuzano. She reportedly caused $1,000 of damage to the gate. According to the report when Campuzano passed through the gate a sign clearly stated, “THIS AREA IS A DESIGNATED OPERATIONAL AREA OF AN AIRPORT AND ANYONE WHO TRESPASSES BEYOND THIS PROPERTY COMMITS A FELONY”.

According to the report, after she sped through the gate, she crossed the active runway all the way over to gate “63B” near where the Spirit Airlines airplanes are located.

Campuzano reportedly created a life-threatening situation for hundreds of people on board the aircraft.

Campuzano reportedly stopped in front of Swissport employees who were attempting to stop her. Airport police officers conducted a felony stop.

As airport police were trying to stop her she screamed out at them, “Dirty rat!” and she did not speak to any officers.

According to the report, Campuzano told an officer, “I will blow your brains out.” and then started screaming profanities at officers again.

After an investigation was conducted, Campuzano was arrested and taken to Lee County Jail.