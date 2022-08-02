Woman arrested after breaking into unlocked car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police arrested Audra Marie Schwalm Monday night for breaking into and trying to steal from an unlocked car.

At around 9:08 p.m., Cape Coral police officers went to the Beef O’Brady’s at 2481 Del Prado Boulevard North - where they had heard reports of someone breaking into a car in the parking lot.

The car’s owner came out of the Beef O’Brady’s to find a woman in the driver’s seat of their car hunting through the glove compartment.

The woman also had cash in her hands that she had just taken from the car.

The car’s owner was able to keep the woman in the car so she wouldn’t be able to flee the scene.

When officers arrived, they detained and arrested the woman - who, at first, refused to identify herself. However, when authorities took her to Lee County Jail, her fingerprints were used to identify her.

Police charged Schwalm with the following: burglary of a conveyance, resisting without violence and petty theft.