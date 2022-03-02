Woman allegedly throws Molotov cocktail into Lehigh home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A woman was put in the Lee County Jail Wednesday, accused of arson involving the use of a Molotov cocktail.

22-year-old Gaelle Simeus is charged with arson, criminal mischief, and a weapons offense.

Investigators say they were called to the scene of a house fire near the intersection of 43rd St. SW and Ida Ave. S in Lehigh Acres.

They said Simeus was seen hurling a water bottle filled with combustible fuel into the building shortly before flames erupted.

Simeus remains in jail at last check. Bond was set at $100,000.

