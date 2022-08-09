Woman says 'relationship issues' causew her to set fire to home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman is arrested after she is accused of setting a house on fire along Slater Rd in Fort Myers.

North Fort Myers was called to the residence after the woman identified as Nicole Sosa was heated over a relationship issue which was when she allegedly set the home on fire.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Sosa used a torch to ignite a gasoline-soaked t-shirt then threw it at the door of the residence.

Sosa fled the scene and came back shortly after.

North Fort Myers investigated the fire and charged Sosa with arson.

Sosa was sent to the Lee County Sheriff's office and held with a $75,000 bond. LCSO says she is a career offender and criminal registrant

"This ball of fire thought she could torch this residence and get away with it," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "She'll be cooling off at

the Marceno Motel."

lcso

lcso