FORT MYERS, Fla. — July 1 means a set of new laws in the Sunshine State.

One you may be sweet on is the new official dessert- strawberry shortcake. So we caught up with a Fort Myers chef and they showed us how they are putting a unique spin on a timeless classic.

“It’s an experience. This isn’t like your burgers and fries place.”

Tucked away within the trees on Second Street, you’ll find an ode to an English tradition inside the Wisteria Tea Room & Cafe. Magic of the food variety.

“We are an English-style tea room," says Matt Devisme, Chef and Owner of Wisteria Tea Room. "We’re known for afternoon tea and so we really pride ourselves in that. It’s kind of an experience place, not your typical restaurant where you can just walk in. It’s a great date place and you come in, sit and talk and enjoy your time with whoever you’re with.”

When you’re not being captivated by the interior of the tea room it’s the desserts that steal your eye. All hand-crafted in-house.

“We use strawberries a lot here, number one, and then we have kind of a play on a strawberry shortcake here," says Devisme. "We call it strawberries and scones and it’s delicious. It’s one of my favorite desserts for sure.”

Fitting for the newly crowned, official state dessert of Florida. Put together with their own spin, of course, using their famous scones.

"We do like a vanilla bean scone that we make in-house- we make everything here in the house. We do it with our chantilly cream and fresh strawberries that we slice up. It’s a take on a classic berries and cream and strawberry shortcake.”

Those at the tea room pride themselves on their captivating desserts. Aside from taste, the experience is all about the presentation.

"At the bottom, there are savory tea sandwich samples, in the middle of that tower there’s a scone, and then at the top, there are mini desserts that come with afternoon tea. Then there are hot pots of tea on the table that you would enjoy with whoever you’re with.”

And if the Wisteria Tea Room didn’t already use enough strawberries for their mesmerizing confections, you can expect to see a whole lot more very soon.

“Oh yeah, absolutely," says Devisme. "Absolutely. I think that’s awesome, yeah.”