Winter wonderland as Festival of Trees celebrates 16th year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, which is again host for this holiday treat that benefits several Southwest Florida charities.

The 16th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, providing guests the experience of a winter wonderland of trees gorgeously bedecked by local businesses to raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the SBDAC.

It's the kickoff of a "sleigh" of events that run from November 30 -December 4.

A holiday-themed Wine and Paint night will be a ticketed offering Dec. 1. ‘Tis the season to get creative with one of our area's favorite local artists, Dharma Lefevre. This talented and quirky elf will demonstrate how to create a gorgeous wintery landscape.

Mayor Kevin Anderson’s annual tradition of lighting the massive wreath gracing the loggia of the SBDAC is a free event happening Friday from 7:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Live music will also be featured.

Santa’s Block Party will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, 10:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. Join Santa for family fun and holiday festivities! Santa’s Block Party is an opportunity for kids to create holiday art, color Christmas and holiday cards, decorate yummy cookies and write letters to Santa and our military service members!

Win a tree! The annual Tree Raffle Drawing, where all trees and gifts will be raffled off to the lucky winners, is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at 5:00 P.M . All trees, valued at over $1,500 each, will be making spirits bright in their new locations! Winners will be notified and receive the themed tree plus all of the gifts on and around, including delivery and set up.

A toy drive will also be held, so bring your unwrapped gift for free entry to see the trees.

For more information call 239.333.1933 or visit the website at https://www.sbdac.com/ for details, tickets, and to check for possible schedule changes.

