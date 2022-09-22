Winkler Road boil water notice rescinded

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for residences in unincorporated Lee County in neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road.

Water officials say bacterial testing has shown that the drinking water is safe.

They say all residents may now resume normal use of their water without the need to boil it.

This includes:

All of Banyan Bay

All of Catalina Isles

All of Belle Meade

All of Tropical Cove

All of Winkler Estates

Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Sept. 19.

Recent heavy rainfall caused a pipe to shift, which impacted the 12-inch water main near Banyan Bay Boulevard and Winkler Road.