LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue say strong winds pushed permitted burns out of control Sunday off Poinsettia Ave.

The fire spread over 2.5 acres before it was extinguished.

According to fire investigators, the burns were permitted for Saturday. It was found they were not properly extinguished and reignited and spread in the high winds.

Forestry will be handling the appropriate citations and want to remind people about fire safety.