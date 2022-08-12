Watch Now
What you need to know about early voting

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office <br/>
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 12, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 for the primaries ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections posted these pictures late last month showing poll workers getting ready for election season.

Early voting in Lee County will be open at 12 different locations.

Some advantages include not needing to vote at your specific precinct and avoiding wait times ahead of election day.

Voters can also drop off ballots at a Lee County secure ballot box at their four office locations.

Secure Ballot Intake Station ~ Lee County Supervisor of Elections

Charlotte and Hendry Counties already started early voting.

Most counties end on August 20. Collier ends on August 21 and the Primaries begin on August 23.

