'We may be okay': Community push to keep locally owned Cape Coral pub open

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Cape Coral Parkway, a stretch of locally owned businesses line the street, including the beloved Ollie's Pub Record and Beer.

Unfortunately for the owners and staff, the establishment is close to closing if something doesn't change.

Sean Dunnigan, the co-owner of the pub, told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee he recently had to gather his staff to break the news.

Ollie's opened right before the pandemic.

“We got through that, which took part of two years," Dunnigan said.

Since then, they've faced challenge after challenge. From the pandemic to Hurricane Ian to one issue many Southwest Florida residents are familiar with...

"Real estate down here isn’t a cheap thing," Dunnigan said.

Dunnigan said things were starting to get back to normal before season ended.



“It went through a six-week period where it just fell off a cliff," Dunnigan said.

“It has not been an easy three years for any business, especially in this area," said Donna Germaine, President and CEO of the Cape Coral Chambers of Commerce.

Germaine said our area is unique, as businesses were impacted by Hurricane Ian shortly after recovering from the pandemic.



”Our businesses are strong, they always bounce back very strong. But we know there are challenges," Germaine said.

Not only are businesses strong — so is the support from the community.

Dunnigan said after announcing the possible closure of Ollie's, a GoFundMe was started. At last check the account was up to nearly $10,000. Nice Guys Pizza, another local business, is also raising money for Ollie's.

“It’s always something that's been kicked around before and I was always resistant because I’m not one for taking handouts," Dunnigan said. "But the community deciding to step up really shows how important this place is. I am incredibly thankful because I think we may be okay.”

Dunnigan said not only are people raising money, but more customers have been stopping in to show support.

Germaine with the Chamber of Commerce wants to remind businesses if they are struggling, to reach out to the Chamber for help.