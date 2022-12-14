'We currently feel blasting': Fort Myers residents concerned over potential Alico Mining Quarry expansion

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Families in a Fort Myers neighborhood say they can literally feel work being done at the Alico Mining Quarry. Homes are shaking and vibrating, and they're concerned plans to expand could have long-term impacts on the community.

The quarry wants to expand by more than 200 acres. The current 205-acre site called the "C-Mex Alico North Quarry" is near the Southwest Florida International Airport and Alico Road.

No decisions were made during a six-hour meeting on Wednesday afternoon, but families did express concerns to an independent reviewer.

"Any kind of impact — from the blasts, besides the noise as well as the dust and traffic increase," one resident said.

Alico Quarry owners said risks are minimal, but residents say expanding closer to their backyards threatens their quality of life and the environment around them. One concerned community member is Carol Macnamara, who lives just south of the mine.

"We currently feel blasting from the current mine and with this, we will now be closer to our homes," Macnamara said, a WildBlue community member. "...voice our opinion on this since it affects us so closely."

Alico's owner wants the 200 acres of the agriculture land rezoned for the expansion.

"Nobody is directing blasting at WildBlue from this operation," said Jeffrey Straw with GeoSonics.

Straw is a vibrations expert, who told reviewers he supports the expansion. He explained even if the mine gets bigger, the WildBlue community is still far enough away.

However, Macnamara says she wants people to look at what's already happening.

"People have reported on the other side of the community cracks in their homes from this," she said.

Another factor are the wetlands and wildlife surrounding the community. Alico's own report admits some risk, but they say a monitoring program will reduce what supporters say has, in the past, had a minimal impact.

"We have been blasting in the Everglades, canals, waters," Straw said. "The South Florida water management district has done some restrictions only during nesting season and it's more the startle factor than anything else.”

Residents also said water supply was another concern, since water surrounds the community.

Any changes proposed will come back to the independent reviewer, known as a "hearing examiner." That will happen on Jan. 6. It's their job to eventually make a recommendation to the Lee County Board of Commissioners for a final vote.

